Massachusetts police in standoff with heavily armed men who claim to not recognize laws

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A group of heavily-armed men are engaged in an ongoing standoff Saturday with Massachusetts police, prompting shelter-in-place orders in some areas and sparking massive delays on the holiday weekend as a portion of Interstate 95 remains shut down.

The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with hazard lights on, authorities said at a Saturday press briefing.

Between eight to 10 men were clad in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said.

The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with authorities' orders, claiming to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws," police said. They took off into a wooded area, where two men have been arrested.

Two suspects have been arrested by members of @NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully. https://t.co/1bZWM1vYKS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Officials are using negotiators to interact with the other suspects.

“Time is our ally in this and we will certainly utilize this," Mason said.

We continue to engage the suspects in conversation in an effort to de-escalate the situation on 95 and bring it to a peaceful end. https://t.co/8yeXiojaoF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

The standoff shut down part of I-95 in Wakefield in both directions, prompting heavy traffic as people hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend.

In Massachusetts, Interstate 95 runs from the Rhode Island line, around Boston to the New Hampshire line. Wakefield is just east of where Interstate 95 and 93 meet north of Boston.

Police blocking off a section of Interstate 95 near Wakefield, Mass., on July 3, 2021. Massachusetts State Police / via AP

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.