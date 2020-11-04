Massachusetts trooper fired over racial slurs during confrontation with motorist

Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday fired a trooper for what the agency described as unacceptable conduct that included the use of racial slurs.

The incident occurred during a weekend confrontation with a motorist while the trooper was off-duty, the agency said in a statement.

The trooper's name was not released, but the agency said he was a member of the recruit training group that graduated in May and was under a one-year probationary period.

"I am disgusted and disappointed by the conduct that occurred, which is the antithesis of the standards of conduct and personal behavior we expect and demand of our members,” State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement.

The races of the trooper and the motorist were not disclosed, and state police said that no additional information would be released.

Officials did not provide details about the incident except to say the trooper "approached a male in a stationary vehicle" in Revere, a city of around 54,000 northeast of Boston.

"This subject is not fit to wear the badge or call themselves a member of the Department," Mason said. He said the decision to fire the trooper was made shortly after he and other officials learned of the alleged conduct Tuesday.

"We will have no tolerance for such conduct," said Mason, who ordered an investigation. He has also asked the state attorney general’s office to review the incident for any potential criminal or civil rights violations.

Mason was appointed superintendent of the state police by Gov. Charlie Baker a year ago with an aim at implementing reforms to improve accountability among other measures.

Among them were a review of options to promote women and people of color to key positions; and changing state police academy training to rely less on "paramilitary training" and more on what were described as more modern policing skills, including de-escalation, the officials said at the time.