Massachusetts woman dies after she was intentionally hit by car in road rage incident

A 26-year-old woman who was allegedly intentionally hit by a car in a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, has died, her family said Sunday.

Destini Decoff’s mom said her daughter died from her injuries Saturday afternoon, adding that she experienced complications during surgery the day before.

Officials have not released Decoff’s name, or provided an update that she died from her injuries, but the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office did announce Friday morning that Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, had been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection to the Route 85 incident.

The district attorney’s office said their preliminary investigation suggests that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Thursday night when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle. At some point, some of the occupants of the other vehicle, including the victim, exited the car. Sweatt then made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said previously. Family members were the ones to identify her and later provide the update on her passing.

Prior to her death, her mother had also posted an update on Facebook on Friday, calling out Sweatt.

“With every ounce of my being I hope that [EXPLETIVE] burns directly in hell! She was in surgery all night,” she wrote. “If anyone can fight through this it absolutely is Destini.”

Sweatt was arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. He told police a group of people in a car behind him got out at the intersection fo Granite and Hayden Rowe streets and threatened to kill him, with one allegedly pulling out a knife.

Sweatt reportedly drove away, but that’s when prosecutors said he made the conscious decision to turn around.

Witnesses who rushed out to help say though it may not be clear who started it, what happened in that moment was.

“He chose to turn around, chose to come back. He knew what he was doing when he went towards that girl,” Brett Martin told NBC10 Boston.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and involves the district attorney’s office, Hopkinton police and state police.