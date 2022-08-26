A Massachusetts woman fatally shot 3 relatives before taking her own life in a grocery store parking lot, authorities said

Authorities on Thursday accused a Massachusetts woman of fatally shooting three relatives before taking her own life in a grocery store parking lot, an incident a relative called “devastating and unforeseen.”

Kahosay Sharifi, 31, killed her father, brother-in-law and father-in-law Tuesday afternoon in Lynn, a city about 13 miles northeast of Boston, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The prosecutor’s office identified the victims as Mohamad Sharifi, 66; Sanjar Halin, 34; and Abdul Halin, 56, respectively.

Police investigate shooting deaths and a suicide in Lynn, Mass. WBTS

Kahosay Sharifi is accused of shooting her father and brother-in-law just before 3 p.m. at an address listed in public records as her father’s home.

Abdul Halin was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the district attorney's office said.

Kahosay Sharifi was also found dead inside a car at a Stop & Shop parking lot. She appeared to have taken her own life, the prosecutor's office said.

The DA's office did not identify a potential motive and said it would not address social media posts about the incident.

In a verified online fundraiser, a member of the Sharifi family said her relatives had been "struck with tragedy."

"We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unforeseen circumstances," the relative wrote on the Gofundme page, adding that "abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways."

"Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless," the post said. "We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost."

The relative who organized the fundraiser did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Other relatives also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.