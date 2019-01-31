Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 31, 2019, 2:04 AM GMT / Updated Jan. 31, 2019, 2:07 AM GMT By Doha Madani

Firefighters are struggling to contain a massive blaze that is tearing through a popular paper-factory in New Jersey.

Emergency responders received 911 calls just after 5 p.m. ET about a fire at the Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park on Wednesday. Just two hours later the fire was designated a seven-alarm fire and firefighters had to be pulled from the building as the roof collapsed, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno.

"The wind is not helping and the cold — it’s causing the fire to spread rapidly," Foligno said. "We have at least 10 other towns here with their fire departments helping us fight the fire."

No injuries have yet been reported.

Marcal Paper manufactures products from recycled paper, such as paper towel rolls, items that Foligno said are now fully engulfed in the flames.

Authorities are concerned that some businesses and homes east of the plant may be at risk but have not decided to evacuate anyone as of Wednesday evening.