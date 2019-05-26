Breaking News Emails
A state highway in Colorado remained closed on Sunday after a massive rock slide left an 8-foot gash across the road and a boulder “the size of a building” blocking it, officials said.
The boulder that sliced across Colorado State Highway 145 on Friday weighed an estimated 8.5 million pounds, the state Department of Transportation said.
The second rock, which officials said was 48 feet tall and weighed an estimated 2.3 million pounds, became “embedded” in the remote road in the state’s southwestern corner, the department said in a Facebook post.
Officials said removing the rock will require blasting it into smaller pieces.
No injuries were reported and it wasn’t clear when the two-lane highway would reopen.
An aerial video appeared to show the giant path the boulders cut into a slope as they tumbled toward the road.