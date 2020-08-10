Massive explosion rocks Baltimore neighborhood

By David K. Li
A massive gas line explosion rocked a neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Monday morning, killing at least one person, officials said.
The blast happened on Reisterstown Road, City Hall spokesman James E. Bentley II told NBC News.
At least one woman was killed and two people were taken to the hospital as firefighters sifted through rubble to look for more possible victims, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
"Several houses exploded," according to a statement by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, a union that represents Baltimore firefighters.
"At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called."
