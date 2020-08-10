Massive explosion rocks Baltimore neighborhood

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A massive gas line explosion rocked a neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Monday morning, killing at least one person, officials said.

The blast happened on Reisterstown Road, City Hall spokesman James E. Bentley II told NBC News.

At least one woman was killed and two people were taken to the hospital as firefighters sifted through rubble to look for more possible victims, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

"Several houses exploded," according to a statement by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, a union that represents Baltimore firefighters.

"At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called."

⚠️⚠️MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED⚠️⚠️

In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215



Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called.



📷 @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.