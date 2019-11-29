Massive fire at chemical plant in southeastern Texas contained

Flames from a massive chemical plant fire in southeastern Texas have finally been contained, 48 hours after twin explosions rocked the Gulf Coast, officials said Friday.
While the fires still haven't been completely extinguished, at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches Texas, about 90 miles east of Houston, officials said they have a handle on flames that have been burning since Wednesday.
"We still have active fires. We are confident the fires have been contained," TPC Group Director of Health Safety and Security Troy Monk told reporters on Friday.
"I would love to tell you that we were going to be done by the end of the day. I would not be telling you the truth if I made that statement. If is very difficult for us to quantify, in days, how long this is going to take."
A mandatory evacuation for 50,000 people was also lifted for neighbors of the TPC Group.
"If we anticipated another explosion, we would not be lifting this evacuation order," Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said.
The blasts happened near where TPC makes butadiene, a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and other products, company officials have said.
