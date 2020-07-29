Massive fire sparked by train derailment in Arizona

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A massive fire erupted near Phoenix on Wednesday morning following a train derailment, authorities said.

Tempe firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to a rail bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

"This is a coordinated attack with several agencies fighting the fire involving multiple train cars," Tempe police Det. Natalie Barela said in a statement.

"The cause of the derailment has not been identified. This is a very fluid and active scene."

* CLOSURE * L-202 is closed in both directions between SR 143 and L-101 because of a train derailment and fire in Tempe.

All L-202 ramps are also closed between SR 143 and L-101.



THERE is no estimated time for reopening. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/UK6rBxDqKC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2020

The accident forced closure of Loop 202, a major thoroughfare of the metropolitan Phoenix area, in both directions near the fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.