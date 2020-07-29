Massive fire sparked by train derailment in Arizona

Tempe firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the span over Tempe Town Lake.
Smoke billows from a fire at the scene of a derailed train on the heavy rail bridge over Tempe Town Lake, Ariz., on July 29, 2020.
By David K. Li

A massive fire erupted near Phoenix on Wednesday morning following a train derailment, authorities said.

Tempe firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to a rail bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

"This is a coordinated attack with several agencies fighting the fire involving multiple train cars," Tempe police Det. Natalie Barela said in a statement.

"The cause of the derailment has not been identified. This is a very fluid and active scene."

The accident forced closure of Loop 202, a major thoroughfare of the metropolitan Phoenix area, in both directions near the fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.