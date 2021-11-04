A giant tree fell outside a Los Angeles concert venue Wednesday evening, injuring one woman and crushing dozens of parked cars.
The towering tree came down in the parking lot of the Greek Theatre at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, hitting about 30 cars, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No one was in the vehicles, officials said.
A 35-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury and was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.
LAFD said the tree was 40 to 50 feet. NBC Los Angeles reported the tree was a 90-foot Aleppo Pine, citing an arborist from the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.
The tree fell as a concert for Brijean and Khruangbin was ending, according to the venue’s website.
“We heard it and then we saw there was a reaction — like a stretcher and lights. Everyone was like, ‘What happened?’ We didn’t know,” one concert attendee told NBC Los Angeles.