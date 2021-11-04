A giant tree fell outside a Los Angeles concert venue Wednesday evening, injuring one woman and crushing dozens of parked cars.

The towering tree came down in the parking lot of the Greek Theatre at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, hitting about 30 cars, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one was in the vehicles, officials said.

A 35-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury and was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

A large tree fell near the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2021. NBC Los Angeles

LAFD said the tree was 40 to 50 feet. NBC Los Angeles reported the tree was a 90-foot Aleppo Pine, citing an arborist from the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

I’m lucky to be alive tonight. A 50ft+ tree fell next to my car while I was inside my car before going to the Greek theatre to see @Khruangbin. I have never seen anything like this in my life. My car is the white Nissan Sentra. I heard all the roots snapping & watched it collapse pic.twitter.com/6j0TVkSwTu — 𝐂𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖊 𝐋𝖞𝖓 (@yoxcass) November 4, 2021

The tree fell as a concert for Brijean and Khruangbin was ending, according to the venue’s website.

“We heard it and then we saw there was a reaction — like a stretcher and lights. Everyone was like, ‘What happened?’ We didn’t know,” one concert attendee told NBC Los Angeles.