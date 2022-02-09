Massive water main break floods multiple blocks in Philadelphia neighborhood

Multiple blocks in Southwest Philadelphia were heavily flooded Wednesday morning after a massive water main break.

The water appeared to cover about 12 blocks around South 56th Street and Springfield Avenue, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Water rushed through the streets and into people's basements. Cars were also partially submerged, according to footage from the scene.

Messages to Philadelphia's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.