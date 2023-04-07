Play suspended at the Masters after high winds topple two pine trees

High winds toppled two massive trees at the Masters on Friday, forcing the tournament officials to halt second-round play and evacuate the grounds.

No one was injured, and the second round will be re-started at 8 a.m. on Saturday, tournament organizers said.

Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole on Friday. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Wind gusts of 26 mph were moving through Augusta about the time the trees fell.

A female fan was standing between the two trees that fell about 10 yards apart, Australian Min Woo Lee told the Golf Channel. Lee was standing on the 16th green when he saw the trees fall.

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole on Friday. Mark Baker / AP

American Brooks Koepka topped the leaderboard when play was halted with a 12-under through two rounds.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.