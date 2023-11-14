Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry is ‘finally free’ in a tribute to his ‘Friends’ co-star

Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry on Tuesday, saying "the times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

It's been a little more than two weeks since Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Southern California home

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc wrote on Instagram, with a series of pictures from their "Friends" days.

LeBlanc added: "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never."

Perry had been open about his longtime struggles with substance abuse and LeBlanc appeared to make reference to that, saying his friend was finally "free."

"Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free," LeBlanc wrote. "Much love."

He sneaked in one final comedic jab, telling the world his on-screen roommate had the gall of skipping out on a $20 debt.

"And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," LeBlanc quipped.