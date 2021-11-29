Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor after toying with the idea of running for public office for the past two years.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” the 52-year-old Texan said in a video shared on social media Sunday. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It’s also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

He said that over the past two years he’s been considering how he can be most useful in life. “One category of service I’ve been exploring is politics — I’ve been considering a run for governor of Texas.”

He said after studying American and Texas politics, he’s learned “our politics needs new purpose” and “we have divides that need healing.”

“We’ve got to start shining a light on our shared values, the ones that cross party lines. The ones that build bridges instead of burn them,” he said.

Instead of pursuing life in public office, he said he'll instead support "entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity — that’s the American dream.”

"And politicians, the good ones can help us get to where we need to go, yeah. But let’s be clear, they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves," he added.

McConaughey was asked about potentially running for governor on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March. At the time he said, “It’s something I’m giving consideration. Absolutely.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star had never publicly announced what party he’d potentially run under.

Republic Gov. Greg Abbott will seek a third term in the high-profile governor’s race. Earlier this month, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman who previously ran for president and U.S. Senate, announced he'll run for governor.