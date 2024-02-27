Scammers hack Matthew Perry's X account and try to solicit cryptocurrency donations through fraudulent site

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Matthew Perry's X account was hacked by scammers attempting to solicit donations through a fraudulent website.

"We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency," the Matthew Perry Foundation wrote in a statement. "Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media."

"MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website associated with the foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site," the foundation added.

The post has since been removed from Perry's X account. No information is available about the identity of the scammers or the amount of money stolen.

Perry died last October after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Southern California home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed Perry died “from the acute effects of ketamine.” He was 54 years old.

Famous for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom "Friends," Perry struggled with alcohol and opioid addiction with multiple stints in rehab. Perry candidly shared his battles in a memoir, detailing his addiction to Vicodin after a 1997 jet-ski accident and a near-death experience in 2019 after his colon burst from opioid use.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established in Perry's name to help people struggling with addiction and eliminate the stigma around seeking care. The foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust.