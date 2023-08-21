850 people still missing after Maui wildfires, mayor says 

A total of 850 people are still missing in connection with the deadly wildfires that devastated Maui earlier this month, the county's mayor announced.

In an overnight update posted to Facebook, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said there were now 850 people officially believed to be missing.

At least 114 people died in the wildfires, the deadliest in modern U.S. history, he noted.

Bissen said the number of missing people was the result of the FBI combining and refining various lists of missing people.

"We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers," Bissen said.

"There is positive news in this number, because when this process began the missing person list contained over 2,000 names," he said, noting that more than 1,285 people have been located safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.