Timeline: How ferocious wildfires devastated Maui, hour by hour

Monstrous, windswept wildfires ripped through the Hawaiian island of Maui last week, charring communities and killing at least 100 people. NBC News reconstructed a timeline of events based on public advisories, state government warnings, eyewitness accounts and videos posted on social media. Note: All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 7

9:52 a.m.: Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) warns residents about winds whipped up by Hurricane Dora and other potentially dangerous conditions. “Red Flag Warning is in effect for leeward areas of Hawai‘i,” the agency says in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “with low humidity, gusty winds and dry fuels creating risk of extreme fire behavior.”

Tuesday, Aug. 8

The Kula fire rages in Maui on Aug. 8. Courtesy @surfyogamaui

3:45 a.m.: Maui officials announce in a news release that a brush fire was reported in the Olinda Road area of Kula, an area in central Maui. The blaze would come to be known as the Upcountry Fire.

6:37 a.m.: Dora-fueled winds help create conditions for a 3-acre brush fire that breaks out in the area of Lahainaluna Road, east of the historic seaside town of Lahaina.

9 a.m.: The brush fire in Lahaina is declared “100% contained” shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Maui officials. But that does not mean the blaze is fully extinguished. In a news release, Maui officials say “power outages are impacting the ability to pump water.”

11 a.m.: Gayle and Ross Hart, a couple in their 70s, see the fire cross a gulch near their neighborhood in Kula. Eventually, their water pressure gives out and they are forced to leave. The blaze consumed their house. “The only thing standing is our mailbox,” Gayle later said.

Flames and smoke fill the sky on Front Street in Lahaina on Aug. 8. Bosco Jr Bae via AP

3 p.m.: Explosions are heard by one Lahaina resident, who describes a series of “boom, boom, boom” sounds on his street and later posts a video to Instagram.

3:30 p.m.: The fire in Lahaina flares up, forcing the closure of the Lahaina Bypass. Fire crews spend the afternoon battling blazes in both Kula and Lahaina, and officials urge evacuations.

3:43 p.m.: The EMA posts on X that Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke — serving as acting governor while Gov. Josh Green travels out of state — has issued an emergency proclamation.

5:38 p.m.: Smoke surrounds boats at Lahaina Mooring Field, according to a video later uploaded to Instagram. “People are trapped — boats, cars & gas stations are exploding. Everything is burning,” the Instagram user writes. “Please just pray.”

5:41 p.m.: The fire encroaches on a retail area in Lahaina as jet-black plumes of smoke billow in the air, according to video recorded at the scene by Lahaina resident Alan Dickar. “The smoke was thick [and] blocked out the clear, blue sky,” Dickar would later say in a Facebook post.

People watch the fire on Front Street in downtown Lahaina on Aug. 8. Alan Dickar via AP

6:30 p.m.: At the Aina Nalu condos in Lahaina, a group of people in a swimming pool watch as massive flames annihilate the surrounding buildings, according to video recorded at the scene.

7:03 p.m.: Flames ravage the Lahaina harbor and explosions are heard every few seconds amid the rush of fierce winds, according to video recorded by Lahaina resident Bryan Sizemore. “I saw at least a dozen bodies floating in the water,” Sizemore later tells NBC News.

Fire and smoke fills the sky near the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on Aug. 8. Zeke Kalua / County of Maui via AP

9:45 p.m.: Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s office says he’s issued an emergency proclamation in response to the fires.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, announces that his military force has been activated. “This support was accelerated because of the rapidly changing conditions tonight,” Hara wrote.