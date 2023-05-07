What we know about the slain Texas mall massacre suspect Mauricio Garcia

The gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded a half-dozen more at a Dallas-area outlet mall was identified Sunday as 33-year-old named Mauricio Garcia, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The gunman was killed after the outbreak of deadly violence Saturday by a police officer who happened to be at the Allen Premium Outlets, some 25 miles north of Dallas, police said.

Garcia had a tactical vest and was armed with a rifle of some kind as well as a handgun, one of the senior law enforcement officials said.

More weapons and ammunition was found in his car, the source said.

It was the second deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year was and the second in Texas in a little over a week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.