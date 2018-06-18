Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MCALLEN, Texas — Hundreds of young migrants are being kept behind metal wire — the type you’d see on a neighborhood batting cage or a dog kennel — inside the country’s largest immigration processing center.

A Department of Homeland Security official called the facility, known as Ursula, the “epicenter” of the Trump administration’s policy that has separated thousands of children from their parents.

A total of 1,174 children have been taken away from their mothers and fathers in the Border Patrol’s South Texas Rio Grande Valley sector, with many brought to the Central Processing Station in McAllen, Texas, since the policy was announced on May 7, according to Manuel Padilla, the Border Patrol sector chief.

NBC News was part of a group that went behind Ursula's highly-secured doors Sunday to see firsthand what migrants go through before separations occur.

The facility has spanned multiple presidential administrations but a new "zero tolerance" policy that Trump's own top staff and Cabinet officials have explicitly said is causing children to be taken from their parents as part of an effort to deter border crossings has turned the spotlight on it.

People in custody at Border Patrol's Central Processing Station in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

From Ursula, children will be sent to separate facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services while their parents are sent to a detention center to await prosecution before a federal judge.

U.S. policy dictates that no agent of any age should be kept in one of these processing centers longer than 72 hours. But because of the backlog at HHS centers for children, hundreds of minors are forced to stay past that limit.

Cameras were not permitted on the Father's Day tour, but the Border Patrol provided handout images of the stark situation: 1,129 migrants were detained in the 77,000-square-foot facility, nearly all of them behind the metal wire.

Mylar blankets, the type marathon runners wrap themselves in after finishing a race, covered the bodies of migrants throughout as they lay on mattresses atop concrete floors.

In the 55,000-square-feet of the facility dedicated to families and unaccompanied minors, detainees were sorted based on age, gender, and family status into what the Border Patrol called four pods: one for girls aged 17-and-under, another for boys 17-and-under, mothers with children and fathers with children.

Migrants rest under mylar blankets at the Border Patrol's Central Processing Station in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Agents are overwhelmed. John Lopez, the deputy patrol agent in charge, told NBC News they lack manpower and the system is strained — and here, they’re only separating less than half of the families so far.

Parents who are separated from their children aren’t taken away until they are brought into processing to leave the facility — only at that moment they find out if they’ll be prosecuted, instead of taken to an ICE detention center with their children. They receive what is called a “tear sheet” informing them of their fate and how they might find their children again.

The Border Patrol's Central Processing Station in McAllen, Texas, was holding 1,129 detained migrants on Sunday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

For some, agents said, processing comes not with one of the 10 permanent processing agents but with virtual ones — video chats with agents in El Paso, En Centro or Corpus Christi — an effort to provide support for a system they say is understaffed.

Only four social workers were on hand to care for the hundreds of children, a backup system when Border Patrol agents are not prepared or qualified to deal with the challenges that come with caring for a child.

Some children who arrived with parents now find themselves alone in the facility before they are picked up and taken into the custody of the HHS, which cares for unaccompanied migrant children. Others arrived on their own.

Padilla, the Border Patrol chief, said agents in the Rio Grande Valley have allowed families with children under the age of 5 to stay together in most cases.

An advocate who spent several hours in the facility Friday told the Associated Press she was deeply troubled by what she found.

Michelle Brane, director of migrant rights at the Women’s Refugee Commission, met with a 16-year-old girl who had been taking care of a young girl for three days.

“She had to teach other kids in the cell to change her diaper,” the AP quoted Brane as saying. “She was so traumatized that she wasn’t talking. She was just curled up in a little ball.”

Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats opposed to his immigration reform proposal, falsely crediting an anti-trafficking law that passed unanimously in 2008 under President George W. Bush for the separations.