The facility has spanned multiple presidential administrations but a new "zero tolerance" policy — which Trump's own top staff and Cabinet officials have explicitly said is causing children to be taken from their parents as part of an effort to deter border crossings — has turned the spotlight on it.

From Ursula, children will be sent to separate facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services while their parents are sent to a detention center to await prosecution before a federal judge.

U.S. policy dictates that no one of any age should be kept in one of these processing centers longer than 72 hours. But because of the backlog at HHS centers for children, hundreds of minors are forced to stay past that limit.

As of Monday, the HHS had 11,785 minors in its custody, a department official told NBC News.

That number includes "all minors at all shelters and facilities in the unaccompanied alien children program," the official said.

Cameras were not permitted on the Father's Day tour, but the Border Patrol provided handout images of the stark situation: 1,129 migrants were detained in the 77,000-square-foot facility, nearly all of them behind the metal wire.

Mylar blankets, the type marathon runners wrap themselves in after finishing a race, covered the bodies of migrants throughout as they lay on mattresses atop concrete floors.

Migrants rest under mylar blankets at the Border Patrol's Central Processing Station in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday. This photo has been manipulated by authorities to protect identities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

In the 55,000-square-feet of the facility dedicated to families and unaccompanied minors, detainees were sorted based on age, gender and family status into what the Border Patrol called four pods: one for girls 17 and under, another for boys 17 and under, mothers with children and fathers with children.

Agents are overwhelmed. John Lopez, the deputy patrol agent in charge, told NBC News they lack manpower and the system is strained — and here, they’re only separating less than half of the families so far.

Parents who are separated from their children aren’t taken away until they are brought into processing to leave the facility — only at that moment do they find out if they’ll be prosecuted, instead of taken to an ICE detention center with their children. They receive what is called a “tear sheet” informing them of their fate and how they might find their children again.