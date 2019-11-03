Breaking News Emails
McDonald's announced Sunday that its chief executive has "separated from the company" after demonstrating "poor judgement" in having a relationship with an employee.
The company said in a press release that Steve Easterbrook violated company policy by engaging in the consensual relationship, but did not provide further details.
Easterbrook has been replaced with Chris Kempczinski, who served as president of McDonald's USA, to lead the company. Kempczinski was has also been elected to the McDonald's Board of Directors.
Kempczinski said in the release that he was thrilled to take over the reins of the multinational corporation.
"We have a responsibility not only to serve great food, but to make it responsibly and to enrich the communities in which we operate," he said. "I am energized by this challenge and look forward to guiding McDonald's continued success."
This is a developing story.