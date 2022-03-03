A 16-year-old McDonald’s employee in Arizona was fatally shot Wednesday in the restaurant's restroom, police said.

Phoenix police responded to a call about a shooting at the restaurant at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 10:15 a.m. and found a victim suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Prince Nedd, who died of his wounds at the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators learned Nedd was involved in a fight with “a male believed to be known to him” prior to the shooting, police said.

Police did not say if a suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Nedd’s family told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that he started working at the McDonald’s just two months ago.

Two employees working at the time of the shooting said the gunman is another teenage employee, and the two had argued multiple times in the past, according to the news station.

Nedd was a senior at Betty H. Fairfax High School and played football there, his friends said.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague,” the restaurant's owner said in a statement to NBC News.

“Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS / 480-TESTIGO.