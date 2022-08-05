New York McDonald's worker dies after being shot in the neck after argument over food

A New York McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck following an argument over food has died, police said Friday.

Matthew Webb, 23, was working at a McDonald's in Brooklyn when he got into a verbal argument with a female customer, the New York City Police Department said.

The argument escalated and spilled out onto the street when the woman's son, 20, got involved, according to police.

McDonald's at 1531 Fulton St, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Google

During the confrontation, the suspect, identified by police Friday as Michael Morgan, is alleged to have shot Webb in the neck.

Webb was taken to the nearby Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. Police said he died Wednesday, and the incident has been deemed a homicide.

Morgan, 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Camellia Dunlap, 18, also of Brooklyn, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. It's not immediately clear what Dunlap's involvement was in the incident.

Attorney information for Dunlap and Morgan was not available on Friday.

The shooting just about a month after a downtown Atlanta Subway employee was fatally shot and another was injured in June when a customer opened fire because there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich. The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was arrested following a tip from the public.