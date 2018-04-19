Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar earned her trust with loaf of bread

The gold medalist says the Olympics doctor used food to groom his victims.

by Tracy Connor and Sarah Fitzpatrick /  / Updated 
McKayla Maroney of the United States stands on the podium with her silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.Ronald Martinez / Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

In the weight-conscious world of elite gymnastics, McKayla Maroney says she was often hungry — and there was one person who frequently came to the rescue.

Larry Nassar.

"I think I would've starved at the Olympics if I didn't have him bring me food," Maroney told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview for a special investigative edition of Dateline airing Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

McKayla Maroney details years of alleged abuse by Larry Nassar

03:20

At the time, Maroney thought Nassar, the USA Gymnastics team doctor, was just being kind. Now, she said, she realizes that his treats were a classic grooming method used by sexual abusers.

He figured out his victims' vulnerabilities and exploited them, casting himself as the nice guy in a demanding, high-stress atmosphere, she said.

'Your coaches are just always watching you. And wanting to keep you skinny," Maroney said. "And there's just other things about the culture that are also messed up that he used against us."

Maroney — who says she was molested by Nassar hundreds of times — told NBC News that she was so hungry from grueling workouts that she was grateful for the most basic of gifts from the doctor.

"[He would] buy me a loaf of bread," she said.

Other accusers have also described how Nassar would use gifts, treats and attention to earn their trust — and their silence about his invasive pelvic "treatments."

McKayla Maroney addresses Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal for first time

03:36

"To my teenage self, he appeared to be the 'good guy' in an environment that was intense and restricting," Maroney's 2012 teammate, Jordyn Wieber, told a U.S. Senate subcommittee on Wednesday. "He would try to advise me on how to deal with the stresses of training and my coaches."

"Larry acted like our friend," Wieber added.

"He always had a sympathetic ear for complaints about our coaches. He would bring us food and coffee at the Olympics when we were hungry. I didn't know that these were all grooming techniques that he used to manipulate and brainwash me into trusting him."

A report commissioned by USA Gymnastics after the Nassar abuse scandal broke in September 2016 recommended that the organization require that grooming behavior by coaches and other adults be reported and investigated. The report also said a "complete culture change" was necessary to protect young athletes.

USA Gymnastics has said it was unaware that Nassar was abusing elite gymnasts before June 2015, when a coach overheard a conversation between two gymnasts about his medical techniques. He is now serving a sentence of up to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting 10 girls and possession of child pornography.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.