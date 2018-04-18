McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar molested her 'hundreds' of times

"I actually was like, 'That makes sense. I don't want to tell anybody about this,'" she recalled. "I didn't believe that they would understand."

The one-hour broadcast will also include an exclusive interview with legendary gymnastics coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi, who have not spoken since the sexual abuse scandal engulfed the sport a year and a half ago.

The show also includes interviews with Olympian Aly Raisman and Gina Nichols, the mother of former world champion gymnast Maggie Nichols, and new details about an alleged cover-up attempt by USA Gymnastics and the failure of the FBI and others to stop Nassar sooner.

Speaking in detail about her ordeal for the first time since she disclosed she was a victim last year, Maroney described what happened the first day she met Nassar at the ranch, when she was just 13 years old.

"He told me he was going to do a checkup on me and that was the first day I was abused," she said.

Nassar, who admitted in court that he penetrated his patients with ungloved hands under the guise of medical treatment, saw Maroney every time she was at the ranch and at competitions around the world.

She said he molested her "every time."

How many times before she finally quit competitive gymnastics? "Hundreds," Maroney said.

Martha and Bela Karolyi sit inside Karolyi Ranch on Jan. 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. Bob Levey / Getty Images for Hilton

Earlier this week, Maroney appeared at a luncheon for a child-protection charity and blasted the institutions that failed to protect her and hundreds of other from Nassar — including USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University, where he had a sports medicine practice.

"All they cared about is money and medals. It didn't seem they cared about anything else," she said.

In response, USA Gymnastics — which had Maroney sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of a secret settlement — issued a statement saying it admired her courage in speaking out.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent abuse, and we hope everything we do going forward makes this very clear," the organization said.