Beyond Meat exec Doug Ramsey leaves company after arrest for allegedly biting man’s nose

Beyond Meat’s operating chief, Doug Ramsey, left the company Friday, weeks after he was arrested for allegedly biting a man’s nose following a college football game in Arkansas.

The company had originally suspended Ramsey after the arrest became public last month. Beyond Meat revealed Ramsey’s exit in a securities filing Friday morning.

In September, Ramsey was charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery after allegedly assaulting a driver in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Police said Ramsey punched through the back windshield of a Subaru after it hit the front tire of Ramsey’s car, according to a police report. Ramsey then allegedly punched the Subaru driver and bit his nose, “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” the report said. Police also said the victim and a witness also claimed Ramsey told the Subaru driver he would kill him.

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December. He spent three decades at Tyson Foods, where he oversaw its poultry and McDonald’s businesses.

Beyond Meat said Jonathan Nelson, the company’s senior vice president of manufacturing operations, will permanently oversee Beyond’s operations activities. He took over Ramsey’s role on an interim basis last month.