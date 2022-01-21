Meat Loaf, rocker and 'Bat Out of Hell' singer, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose "Bat Out of Hell" album became one of the best-selling of all time, has died at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said.

The rock musician, born Marvin Lee Aday, was surrounded by loved ones in the hours before his death.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," said the post, published at around 3:45 a.m. ET.

Remembering the Grammy winner's "amazing career" spanning six decades across the music and film industry, the post said the star had sold more than 100 millions albums worldwide and starred in more than 65 films.

Meat Loaf played Eddie in the cult film “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” as well as roles in "Fight Club," Wayne's World" and "Focus."

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the post said.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time," it added.

"From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.