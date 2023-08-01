IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Gunman tried to enter Hebrew school, Trump to be deposed, and a debate over the authenticity of a zoo's bears

Mega Millions: $1.05 billion jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history.
A person plays Mega Millions lottery at a store
Tuesday night’s drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images file
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

An estimated $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Tuesday night, giving lottery players a chance to snap an unlucky streak that has stretched on for months.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing

July 28, 202300:28

The $1.05 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $527.9 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press