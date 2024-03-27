IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mega Millions has a $1.13 billion winner

There was one jackpot-winning ticket that was sold in New Jersey in the drawing Tuesday, the game showed on its website.
By Phil Helsel

The Garden State just got a little greener: Someone won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday, and the ticket was sold in New Jersey, the game’s website showed.

A single winner was shown in the jackpot that has been growing since early December. Going into the drawing, the estimated jackpot was $1.13 billion, game officials said in a statement.

Just because a ticket was sold in New Jersey doesn’t mean the winner lives there.

The last time someone won the jackpot was Dec. 8, and when there is no winner the jackpot rolls over.

The jackpot has now reset to its default $20 million.

The lottery game is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

