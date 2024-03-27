Mega Millions has a $1.13 billion winner

The Garden State just got a little greener: Someone won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday, and the ticket was sold in New Jersey, the game’s website showed.

A single winner was shown in the jackpot that has been growing since early December. Going into the drawing, the estimated jackpot was $1.13 billion, game officials said in a statement.

Just because a ticket was sold in New Jersey doesn’t mean the winner lives there.

The last time someone won the jackpot was Dec. 8, and when there is no winner the jackpot rolls over.

The jackpot has now reset to its default $20 million.

The lottery game is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.