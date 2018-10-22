Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The massive Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for months and is expected to reach at least $1.6 billion by Tuesday, making it the biggest lottery draw in U.S. history. There's been no winning ticket since July 24.

If there's just one winning ticket on Tuesday night, that lucky player can take home a single, after-tax lump sum of $904.4 million.

WHEN EXACTLY IS THE DRAWING?

The six winning numbers will be unveiled at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The cutoff for buying a $2 ticket varies by state, usually 15 minutes or one hour before the draw. Mega Millions is drawn twice a week, Tuesdays and Fridays.

WHO CAN PLAY?

Anyone 18 or older can play in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF WINNING?

The grand prize is won by anyone who matches all six numbers and the odds of doing that are the same — one in 302.5 million — no matter the stakes or number of players.

WHAT WAS THE PREVIOUS BIGGEST LOTTERY PRIZE?

Three ticket-holders split a $1.58 billion Powerball prize, drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. The winners were from Tennessee, Florida and California.

WHERE HAVE THE MOST WINNING TICKETS BEEN SOLD?

The most winning Mega Million tickets have been sold in California (1,191), followed by Maryland (1,070), Illinois (1,049), Georgia (1,038) and New Jersey (923).

WHAT ARE THE BEST NUMBERS TO PLAY?

Since the Mega Millions game went to its current format of 70 numbers per ball in October 2017, the No. 1 has been drawn the most at 18 times. Here's a look at other numbers that have been frequently drawn in recent years. Although keep in mind, there really are no lucky numbers — each ball has the same chance of being drawn in every game.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU WIN?

Don't go on a spending spree! Assemble a team of financial planners and figure how your windfall can last a lifetime.