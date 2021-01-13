The Mega Millions jackpot reached new heights Wednesday with an estimated $750 million lottery prize — the second-largest payout in the game’s history.

The record came ahead of Friday’s drawing after no ticket holder matched with all six numbers on Tuesday night. Nine tickets matched five white balls to win the game’s second prize of at least $1 million. The tickets were sold in Florida, California, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Washington.

There hasn’t been a lottery winner who has matched all six numbers since September when a ticket holder in Wisconsin won the $120 million jackpot.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.5 billion, which was won by one lucky ticket holder in South Carolina in 2019.

Winners opt between the $750 million annuity option, which is awarded over 29 years, or the $550.6 million cash option, which pays an immediate one-time, lump sum. Many choose the cash option, with about half of lottery winnings going towards tax.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,360 in the 45 states where it’s played, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but that isn’t stopping anyone from dreaming big.