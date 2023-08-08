Record $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is on the line

The odds are long, but Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing could yield a record-setting jackpot if estimates of a $1.55 billion top prize are correct.

The game’s previous largest jackpot ever won was the $1.537 billion won in October 2018.

The new jackpot is estimated to be $1.55 billion, which it reached after no one won the top prize in Friday night’s drawing, game officials said.

The potential record-setting jackpot has been months in the making. The last time someone won the jackpot was on April 18. In Mega Millions, as in the Powerball lottery game, jackpots roll over when no one wins.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.