IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing now at $660M

The odds of winning the nation’s 9th largest jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in 3 months.
Image: Mega Millions lottery
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store, on July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill.Nam Y. Huh / AP
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

The Associated Press