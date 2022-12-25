Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million, sixth-largest in game's history

The ultimate stocking stuffer could soon be yours — if you beat the long odds.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $565 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last week, the lottery announced Saturday.

If somebody wins at the next drawing, the jackpot would be the sixth-largest prize in the 20-year history of the game, Mega Millions announced in a news release on its website.

The numbers drawn on Friday night were white balls 15, 21, 32, 38 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. No ticket matched all six winning numbers, but two tickets sold in California and Illinois matched five of them and nabbed the game's second-biggest prize.

Thirty-one tickets across the U.S. matched four numbers, plus the Mega Ball, to win the game's third-tier prize, according to the news release.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

In the two decades since Mega Millions started selling tickets, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more — including three that exceeded a staggering $1 billion.

The game's current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won by a lucky ticket buyer in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 302 million, according to the website SmartLuck. The next drawing is on Dec. 27.