$1.7 billion up for grabs between Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

Lottery players have a chance to win $1.7 billion this week as the Powerball and Mega Million jackpots continue to grow.

The Powerball jackpot rose again Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn. The grand prize now stands at an estimated $750 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $977 million ahead of the drawing Friday night. The current prize money is the sixth highest in game history, with the top five jackpots all surpassing the $1 billion mark.

The Powerball has not produced a jackpot winner for 34 consecutive draws, with the last winner on Jan. 1 taking home $842.2 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has been building for 29 drawings since the last win on Dec. 8 by two tickets splitting the $392 million.

The sole winner of a jackpot can choose to be paid in a lump sum or through an annuity for the full amount with annual payments over 30 years. The lump sum payment is estimated at $327.3 million for Powerball and $461 million for Mega Millions, both before taxes.

Tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball operates in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.6 million for Mega Millions.