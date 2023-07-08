Mega Millions jackpot prize now at almost half a billion

The Mega Millions jackpot prize is now estimated to be at about $480 million, making it the 14th largest prize in the lottery game's history, after no tickets sold matched all six numbers in the drawing on Friday.

The drawing for the prize money will be on Tuesday, which will be the 24th roll for it since the jackpot was last won on April 18 in New York.

There were six jackpot winners in less than four months at the beginning of the year, according to Mega Millions.

The first prize of the year was $1.348 billion won on Jan. 13 in Maine -- this was the second largest prize in Mega Millions history. In the next drawing on Jan. 17, someone won $20 million in New York.

On Jan. 24, $33 million was won in Massachusetts, and two drawings later, Massachusetts again had the $31 million winning ticket.

"Then came two more wins in New York, at $483 million on April 14 followed by $20 million on April 18," Mega Millions said. "That was the first time in Mega Millions history that two jackpots have been won in the same state in consecutive drawings."