Mega Millions jackpot rises to record $1.55 billion after no one wins

The suspense, and tearing of tickets, continues: No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, sending the estimated prize to a historic $1.55 billion, according to its website.

If the estimate is correct, the top prize will beat the previous record of $1.537 billion that was won by someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina in 2018.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were 11-30-45-52-56 with a Mega Ball of 20.

The last time the jackpot was won was in a drawing on April 18. In Mega Millions, the jackpot rolls over each time there is a drawing and the jackpot is not won.

Mega Millions crossed the $1 billion mark last weekend. It's the fifth time that the top prize has passed $1 billion.

Going into Friday's drawing, this current jackpot was $1.35 billion and in second place among the game's top jackpots ever, game officials said.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. (There are other prizes, so don’t tear those tickets just yet.)

The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.