Next Mega Millions jackpot to top a half billion dollars

The next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn on Tuesday night, will offer up an estimated $530 million prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to lottery organizers.

The odds of winning the more than half billion jackpot? 1 in 302,575,350.

The Tuesday jackpot will be up for grabs after no one reported the winning ticket on Friday night, which had the winning numbers of 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

There were more than 1.4 million tickets won at smaller prize levels on Friday night, including a California ticket that won the $1 million prize, six tickets that won $50,000 each and 22 that won $10,000 each, according to Mega Millions.

Tuesday's jackpot prize would make it the eighth largest on record, according to lottery organizers. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was for $1.537 billion, won by an anonymous winner in South Carolina in October 2018.

Lucky winners have taken home hundreds of millions of dollars in three other Mega Millions jackpots won so far this year — including a $426 million prize won on a California ticket in January, a $128 million prize won on a ticket sold in New York in March, a $110 million prize won on a Minnesota ticket in April and a $20 million jackpot won in Tennessee in April.

Other major Mega Millions jackpot tickets have been sold in July, including a $536 million prize won in Indiana in July 2016 and a $543 million prize won by 11 California co-workers in July 2018, according to Mega Millions.