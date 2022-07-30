Mega Millions jackpot winner scoops estimated prize of $1.28 billion

Someone in Illinois woke up a billionaire Saturday after a single ticket won the Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

One ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, and the gold Mega Ball 14.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Pat McDonald, who is currently serving as lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a news release. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon.”

The top prize increased to $1.28 billion Friday, lottery officials said ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing. Previously, it had been estimated at $1.1 billion.

Friday’s jackpot was the second-largest prize in the history of the game, which began in 1996.

The jackpot was so big because no one had matched all five numbers and the “mega ball” since April 15, more than three months ago.

Mega Millions was changed in 2017 in order to encourage larger top prizes. The starting jackpot went from $15 million to $40 million, and the changes decreased the chances of winning from one in 258.8 million to the current odds of one in 302.5 million. But officials said at the time there would be better odds of winning $1 million prizes.

It was adjusted again in 2020 due to slowing sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been unchanged since. That dropped the starting jackpot from $40 million to $20 million and also eliminated a minimum jackpot increase. The increase was tied to sales and interest rates.

In 2018, someone in South Carolina won the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever — $1.5 billion. They chose to remain anonymous when claiming the prize. It also passed $1 billion last year when someone won a $1.05 billion jackpot.

The other lottery game that occasionally grabs attention with huge prizes, Powerball, has also reached $1 billion territory, but only once, in 2016. In that case the holders of the three winning tickets that were sold in three states split the money.