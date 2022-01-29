Single winning Mega Millions ticket with estimated prize of $421 million sold in California

Someone in California woke up rich Saturday morning after winning the Mega Millions Jackpot.

One lucky ticket-holder won an estimated prize of $421 million or $289.5 million cash in Friday's draw after picking the numbers 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 13, the California State Lottery said in a news release.

The ticket was sold in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, it said. The winner has yet to be revealed.

Four other tickets won the lottery's second prize, hitting four of the five winning numbers, the release said. One ticket in Ohio won $3 million while others sold in Mississippi, New York and Texas, won $1 million each.

Another 1,167,183 winning tickets took home prizes of up to $30,000 in Friday's draw, the release added.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Friday's top prize winner marks the first time the jackpot has been won since Oct. 22, when a ticket sold in Arizona won $108 million.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a reset prize of $20 million up for grabs.

The Mega Millions Jackpot, one of the country's two largest lotteries, is drawn twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.