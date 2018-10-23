Mega Millions will grow to $2 billion if there is no winner Tuesday

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

It might wind up having to be called Mega Billions.

If no one picks all six numbers in Tuesday night's record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions draw, it will roll over to a Friday jackpot worth an estimated $2 billion, said Carole Gentry, a spokesman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since the last winning draw, on July 24, when 11 co-workers from Santa Clara, Calif., chipped in on the winning $543 million ticket.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states, the District Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.