Megan Thee Stallion’s speaks out on L.A. home burglary as she’s set to host SNL

Megan Thee Stallion spoke out about a burglary at her L.A. home on Friday as she gears up to host Saturday Night Live.

The burglary, first reported by TMZ, happened Thursday night when two men broke a glass door in the back of the 27-year-old rapper's L.A. home, making off with cash, jewelry and electronics.

The rapper wasn’t home when this happened, according to TMZ.

The "Savage" rapper is currently in New York City where she's set to host SNL and perform as the musical guest on Oct. 15.

Requests for comment from Thee Stallion's team were not immediately returned, but the star seemingly tweeted about the incident Friday.

"Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe," the star wrote in the tweet with a heart and prayer hands emoji.

The Los Angeles Police Department was not able to confirm the burglary or provide any information, including if there are any suspects in custody.

Five minutes after her tweet about the incident, Thee Stallion told fans she needed a break.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally," she wrote.