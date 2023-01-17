Memphis officials say video in Tyre Nichols case will be released after the investigation concludes

Video from the traffic stop that sent a Memphis man to the hospital won't be released until an internal investigation concludes, city officials said Tuesday after a weekend of protest from the man's family.

Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him Jan. 7 for reckless driving, the police department said in a statement the next day. Nichols died in the hospital three days later.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family, demanded the release of the video from the stop, saying Monday that “all of the available information tells us that this was the tragic and preventable death of a young man.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief C.J. Davis issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying transparency "is critically important."

"The video will be released publicly after the completion of the internal investigation into the actions of the officers and after the family of Mr. Nichols has had the opportunity to review the video privately," their statement said.

Police have said they expect the investigation to be closed by the end of the week.