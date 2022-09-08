Memphis police warn residents as they search for man after multiple shootings

Police are looking for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting multiple people in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, who may have posted the violence on Facebook.

The number of people shot and their conditions were not immediately available.

A suspect being sought remained at large Wednesday night and residents of the city of 650,000 were told to stay indoors. The transit agency said it was suspending service due to the danger.

Police tweeted around 7 p.m. for residents to be on alert for a man “responsible for multiple shootings." Police did not provide additional information about the shooting locations.

Unidentified suspect according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police Dept via Twitter

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now,” the tweet stated.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

“We don’t know his motive, we just know that he is responsible for multiple shootings at this time,” police Major Karen Rudolph, a department spokesperson, told NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis in an on-air phone interview.

Rudolph confirmed to WMC that the suspect recorded a shooting.

“Yes, that is true,” she said. “We did receive a video where he was recording himself”

Police released a photo of the suspect and said he is thought to be driving a gray SUV.

"The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," police tweeted. The city of Memphis also told people to stay home.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced that trolley and bus service was being suspended due to the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.