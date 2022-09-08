‘Memphis is tired’: News reporter breaks down during broadcast on shooting spree that left 4 dead and 3 wounded

A Memphis television reporter got emotional while discussing a shooting spree Wednesday that left four people dead and three wounded just days after a local jogger was abducted and later found dead.

"This is an extremely dangerous situation. And I know ...," Joyce Peterson, a reporter with NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis, said before trailing off.

"Memphis is tired right now. Yeah. I'm good. I'm with you all," she said. "Memphis is tired right now. ... It's difficult right now. Bear with me. It's a very nerve-wracking night."

WMC reporter Joyce Peterson breaks down on air while reporting on a shooting spree in Memphis on Sept. 7, 2022. WMC

The shootings happened Wednesday beginning with a man who was found dead in a driveway just before 1 a.m. Hours later, around 4:38 p.m., another man was found fatally shot in his vehicle, according to authorities. Video from a nearby business showed a gray sedan pull up next to the victim's car before the shooting.

Another victim, a woman, was found at 4:40 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was hospitalized in non-critical condition. Other victims include two men who were wounded and two women killed.

The suspected shooter, Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, 19, was arrested around 9:20 p.m. and was charged with first-degree murder early Thursday.

Two days before the shootings, Eliza Fletcher was found dead after she was abducted during a jog Friday morning near the University of Memphis. The suspect in that case, Cleotha Abston, was arrested and arraigned on numerous offenses including first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Peterson said both crimes have contributed to a "very difficult week."