Men impersonating NY officers break into woman's home and steal $10,000, police say

The New York City Police Department is looking for two people who they say impersonated police officers, broke into a woman's home and robbed her of $10,000.

Video from the incident late last month shows two men, with flashlights and wearing NYPD shirts, approach the woman's Queens door. Photos show one of the men appears to have a large tattoo on his forearm.

When the 27-year-old woman opened the door, the men said they were police officers and were looking for her boyfriend, according to the NYPD. They then kicked open her door and handcuff the woman.

They took about $10,000 from the house before getting away in a dark-colored Ford Mustang, according to police.

No arrests have been made. The robbery happened on July 23 at about 1 a.m.