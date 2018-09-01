Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A woman featured in Time magazine as a prominent member of the #MeToo movement has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against a Southern California luxury resort and the staffing agency that got her a dishwashing job there.

Sandra Pezqueda's attorney said Tuesday that the settlement calls for Excellent Maintenance Service to pay her client $250,000. Pezqueda will then release the firm and the Terranea resort from any claims.

Sandra Pezqueda Andrew Cohen / UNITE HERE Local 11

Pezqueda alleged she was fired after complaining to management about a supervisor who sexually harassed her.

She was included in Time's "Persons of the Year" issue last December that honored so-called "silence breakers" who spoke out against harassment.

“I know firsthand how hard it can be to speak out about sexual harassment," Pezqueda said in a statement. "After I was fired, I felt depressed and angry. I don’t want other women to go through what I did."

“If I have helped even a single woman feel like she can come forward and speak, it was worth it," she added.

Her lawyer, Lauren Teukolsky, said Pezqueda was "a hero."