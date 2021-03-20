Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break crowds

The city of Miami Beach on Saturday declared a state of emergency over spring break crowds that have descended on the popular South Florida destination.

According to a statement, city officials Saturday afternoon planned to announce "specific measures related to crowd control during the spring break period."

State figures indicate parts of South Florida have continued to be hot spots for Covid-19 transmission. The state has surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases.

Amid this backdrop, authorities have had to grapple with throngs of college students and young people who have flocked to the warm shores of Miami Beach.

On Thursday night, along the city's famed Ocean Drive, police used pepper balls in an effort to break up a restaurant brawl, according to NBC South Florida.

Citing the crowds, the Clevelander South Beach hotel said it was temporarily shutting down its bar and restaurant services.

"Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area," the hotel said in a statement.

According to the Miami Herald, authorities plan to impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district through April 12.