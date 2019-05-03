Breaking News Emails
A Miami-Dade police officer faces a battery charge after video showed him throwing a black woman to the ground during an arrest after she called 911 to report a man threatening her and a friend with a gun.
Officer Alejandro Giraldo was charged Friday with one count of felony official misconduct and one count of misdemeanor battery stemming from the violent March 5 confrontation.
In cellphone footage posted on social media, Giraldo is seen grabbing Dyma Loving, 26, by the arm and appearing to push her against a fence before throwing her on the ground.
Loving, who had called police to report a man brandishing a shotgun during an argument with her and her friend, Adrianna Green, was then placed in handcuffs.
"After taking the sworn statements of Ms. Dyma Loving, Ms. Adrianna Green, all the other available witnesses, and reviewing all the known video evidence, we believe that there is sufficient evidence to charge a violation of Florida’s criminal statutes," the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office said in a press release Friday.
Giraldo was arrested Friday morning and held on a $5,500 bond. A spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department told NBC News that a decision would be made regarding Giraldo's employment status. Following the March incident, he was placed on administrative duty.
“An arrest of one of our own is disappointing, and overshadows the hard work of the dedicated men and women of law enforcement, who strive daily to serve and protect our community," police director Juan J. Perez said in a statement. "This particular case underscores our commitment to cooperate and work together with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office in our continued effort to hold ourselves accountable.”
Loving's attorney, Justin Moore, told NBC News on Friday that they "applaud the decision" to charge Giraldo, but believe his battery charge should also be a felony.
"It's a step in the right direction," he said.
Loving also filed a lawsuit in April against Giraldo and the police department, Moore said.
During the March arrest, Loving repeatedly told officers not to touch her and said she was "stressed" after a man later identified as Frank Tumm reportedly pulled a gun on her.
"I wanted to call my kid," Loving said in the video as officers tried to arrest her. "I just said I wanted to call my kid. My phone is dead. What do you not understand? I had a gun pointed in front of me and my kid is sick. I'm stressed out. I need to go call my children. I don't understand."
Police wrote in an incident report that Loving was "acting belligerent" and refused to obey officers' commands. Loving was charged with resisting arrest, but it was later dropped in March.
Giraldo is expected to be arraigned on May 24.