Miami-Dade police director hospitalized after shooting himself on Florida highway

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez shot himself in the head on a Florida highway following an argument with his wife, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded early Sunday evening to the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference in Tampa where "a male had pointed a gun at himself," police said in statement.

When officers got the 12th floor of the Marriott Westside, Ramirez, 52, told them he was no danger to himself or others, and was then "released at the scene," Tampa police said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office described that encounter as a domestic dispute between Ramirez and his wife.

But shortly after that incident, Ramirez drove off and shot himself in the head, the sheriff said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the incident happened on I-75, south of Tampa.

The shooting happened in the couple's car, with Ramirez's wife present before she called 911, NBC Miami reported, citing a law enforcement source.

"The entire Miami-Dade Police Department stands together behind Freddy and asks that our community continue to keep him in their prayers," his department said in statement.

He was in surgery on Monday afternoon, police said.

"He probably has a long road ahead, a lot of surgeries, but he is going to survive," Hillsborough Country Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters in Tampa.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is also attending the law enforcement conference in Tampa, praised Ramirez.

"You couldn't ask for a more respectful person, somebody that cares about others and wants to do a good job," said Scott, a former governor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.